Central Regional NDC Chairman reinstated after a month suspension

Politics of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: 3news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reinstated Prof. Richard Asiedu as Central Regional Chairman after a month-long suspension for anti-party conduct.



The suspension followed a dispute involving the withdrawal of a parliamentary candidate over personal issues.



The party's General Secretary, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, stated that while Prof. Asiedu is reinstated, his future conduct will be closely monitored to ensure it supports the party's success in the upcoming elections.



The NDC emphasized that maintaining party unity and cohesion is crucial as the December 7 elections approach.