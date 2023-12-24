Centralised information system inimical to Ghana’s development – GJA

General News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) says the centralised information system adopted by some public service organisations is not the best for the nation’s growth.



It defeats the purpose for advancing unrestricted information flow to keep the people at the grassroots level informed on development issues, particularly under Ghana’s decentralisation concept.



Albert Dwumfour, the GJA President, observed that “journalists in the districts and regions are often referred to Accra, the capital city, when they go for information from many public service organisations,” and said that must change.



Addressing members of the Association, some captains of industry and government officials at a dinner, in Accra, he decried the cumbersome nature of accessing information from those organisations.



Dwumfour said the Ministry of Information (MoI) should urgently address the issue since there could be no meaningful development in a society characterised by an information vacuum.



“Ghana’s decentralisation programme aimed at promoting development and democracy at the grassroots level will fail if information is so centralised,” the GJA cautioned.



The objective of the GJA Dinner Night is to facilitate the building of good rapport between members of the Association and other professionals, public officials, businesses, the private sector and members of the Diplomatic Corps.



It allows for casual discussions and the sharing of views on many subjects.



“As development partners, we convene at important gatherings like this to share ideas and present suggestions, aiming to commence the New Year with fresh inspiration.



“The truth is that Ghanaian journalists have traversed many challenges in the line of duty, but through all these challenges, the good Lord has been so gracious to us by making it possible for us to gather, network, wine and dine,” Dwumfour stated.



While drawing attention to the issue of working conditions of journalists, the GJA President stressed the need for it to be taken seriously as it had the tendency of affecting their performance.



“Stakeholders must pay attention to the low level of remuneration of journalists across the country.



“It must be emphasised that the performance of journalists is tied to their wellbeing and conditions of service.



The naked truth is that most media houses and individual journalists are financially handicapped to meet their critical training or self-development needs,” he bemoaned.



Dwumfour lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister, for the critical role they played in securing Ghana the hosting rights for next year’s Third African Media Convention.



The Convention brings together media experts, scholars, students, journalists, journalists’ unions and associations, editors, the public and private sector, including cooperating partners from around the African continent and beyond as well as representatives from the UNESCO and African Union Commission.



It is a moment of reflection by African media stakeholders on the revolving trends that impede freedom of expression and freedom of the media, media viability and sustainability as well as the safety and security of journalists. Oppong-Nkrumah said the Information Ministry was focused on working with the GJA to advance the interests of journalists.



George Sarpong, of the National Media Commission (NMC), graced the occasion to enhance the solidarity between the Commission and the GJA.