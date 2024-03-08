Centre for Plant Medicine Research nears completion of herbal anti-snake venom

Health News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) in Mampong Akuapem is in the process of developing herbal anti-snake venom to address the shortage of conventional treatments for snakebites, particularly in rural areas, Ghana News Agency reports.



Currently, researchers are conducting trials on the product, nearing completion at about 80-90 percent.



Mr. Kwadwo Asare Agyei, Head of Public Relations and Marketing at CPMR, emphasized the seriousness with which researchers are approaching the project to ensure its effectiveness. He expressed hope that once finalized, the government would adopt the herbal remedy to mitigate deaths from snakebites and alleviate the recurring shortage of anti-snake venom.



Recognizing snakebite as a neglected tropical disease, the World Health Organization underscores the significance of finding solutions to combat this health issue. In many rural communities, the irregular supply of anti-snake venom has led people to resort to local remedies, such as the use of 'black stone,' despite potential risks.



Mr. Agyei highlighted the CPMR's commitment to addressing emerging health challenges through plant-based medicines, citing ongoing research into COVID-19 treatments. He emphasized the importance of continuous education and sensitization to dispel misconceptions about herbal medicine.



In recognition of its efforts, the CPMR received prestigious awards for outstanding research and development in herbal medicine. Mr. Agyei encouraged herbal product manufacturers to submit their products for quality testing to meet regulatory standards and ensure consumer safety.