Change of gov’t after every 8-years holding Ghana back – Former NPP MP

Politics of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, former NPP MP for Ayensuano Constituency, has criticized the practice of changing governments every eight years in Ghana, arguing it hampers development.



He believed this norm hinders nation-building and urged voters to reconsider their choices in general elections.



Speaking on the Angel Morning Show on June 20, 2024, Ayeh-Paye advocated for longer terms for incumbent governments to ensure sustained development.



He emphasized that the NPP, under President Akufo-Addo, has proven capable of economic management and called on Ghanaians to trust the party for continued progress.