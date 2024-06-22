You are here: HomeNews2024 06 22Article 1952882

Change of gov’t after every 8-years holding Ghana back – Former NPP MP

Samuel Ayeh-Paye Samuel Ayeh-Paye

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, former NPP MP for Ayensuano Constituency, has criticized the practice of changing governments every eight years in Ghana, arguing it hampers development.

He believed this norm hinders nation-building and urged voters to reconsider their choices in general elections.

Speaking on the Angel Morning Show on June 20, 2024, Ayeh-Paye advocated for longer terms for incumbent governments to ensure sustained development.

He emphasized that the NPP, under President Akufo-Addo, has proven capable of economic management and called on Ghanaians to trust the party for continued progress.

