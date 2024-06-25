Chaos erupts at Kejetia market over trading space dispute

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A clash erupted at Kejetia Market in Kumasi on June 24, 2024, over disputed trading spaces.



Shop owners have accused management, including MD Kofi Duffour and Operations Director Nana Poku, of selling spaces meant for emergency access and firefighting, allegedly with Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah's backing.



The traders claimed that all market spaces were sold, blocking emergency exits and endangering fire safety.



They urged the Regional Minister and KMA boss to intervene and raised concerns about blocked or sealed fire hydrants, exacerbating fire safety risks in the market.