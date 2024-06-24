You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953719

General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Charger limited CEO, Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey commissions borehole and donates to orphanage to mark his birthday

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey

Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, the Chief Executive Officer of Charger Limited, has made a significant impact on the community of Zaari-Kolmasug in the Garu District of the Upper East Region.

Through the Happy Man Foundation, Mr. Borketey commissioned a borehole to alleviate water scarcity in the area, marking his birthday on June 23.

This initiative aims not

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment