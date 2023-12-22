Charles Bissue picks nomination form to contest Esikado-Ketan constituency

Politics of Friday, 22 December 2023

The former secretary for the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has picked forms to contest for the seat in Esikado-Ketan.



His bid is aimed at succeeding Joe Ghartey, as reported by beachfmonline.com.



Addressing his supporters, Charles Bissue highlighted the essential qualities necessary for effective representation, emphasising attributes such as humility, empathy, compassion, and competence.



“In parliament, I believe that Esikado-Ketan is among the best ten constituencies in the country, given the record of Joe Ghartey. He has done a lot for the country; he served as Deputy Attorney-General, Attorney-General, Railways Minister and 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament. Whoever is going to fill his shoes will need humility, empathy, compassion, and competence. And I believe that God is going to deepen what he has given me and the good people of Esikado-Ketan.”



Expressing confidence in the support of the people of Esikado-Ketan, Bissue looks forward to contributing to the positive trajectory of the constituency through his service.



