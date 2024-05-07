Charlotte Osei to lead planning committee for 2024 Oguaa Fetu Festival

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, has been appointed as the head of the Planning Committee for the 2024 Oguaa Fetu Festival.



This announcement was made via a post on the Cape Coast Oguaa handle on the X platform, underscoring Osei's ties to Essuekyir Ahenfie, Cape Coast.



The Oguaa Fetu Festival is a significant cultural event in Cape Coast, and Osei's appointment signals the commencement of preparations for this year's festivities. As a native of Cape Coast, Osei's involvement is expected to bring valuable insights and expertise to the planning process.



Osei is renowned for her previous role as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, and her appointment to lead the Planning Committee reflects the organizers' confidence in her ability to ensure the success of the festival.



The launch of the Planning Committee marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting and memorable Oguaa Fetu Festival in 2024.



