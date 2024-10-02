You are here: HomeNews2024 10 02Article 1988693

Source: TIG Post

Check out Rev. Obofour’s 3 ‘powerful’ questions to Mahama

On October 1, 2024, Rev. Obofour of the Anointed Palace Chapel met with NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama alongside other pastors.

The meeting allowed Mahama to engage with Christian leaders ahead of the December elections.

Rev. Obofour raised concerns about the high cost of building materials like cement and iron rods, asking Mahama to address these issues in his campaign.

He also questioned Mahama on strategies to stabilize the cedi and reduce public transportation costs.

Rev. Obofour urged Mahama to maintain open communication with the clergy if elected.

