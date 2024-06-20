Cheddar and other third forces can’t garner 100,000 votes – Dennis Miracles

Politics of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Lead for the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia campaign, believes that so-called third forces in Ghana’s 2024 elections will not secure even 100,000 votes.



He asserted that Ghanaians' real choice lies between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Aboagye emphasized the significance of the upcoming election and the need for experienced leadership to address the country's challenges and progress.



He dismissed the impact of new political entrants, highlighting the extensive preparation and nationwide presence required for meaningful electoral success.