Cheddar is an unexpected newcomer, he won’t win 2024 polls – Ofosu-Dorte

Politics of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: CNR

David Ofosu-Dorte, the founder and senior partner of pan-Africa business law firm AB & David Africa, is predicting electoral defeat for the leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar.



Mr. Ofosu-Dorte likened Cheddar’s electoral prospects to Nigeria’s Peter Obi, who was liked by many Nigerian youths but ended up losing the Nigerian general elections to Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.



He described Cheddar as the ‘Unexpected Newcomer’ in the upcoming December 7 elections, saying that though he is likely to cause a stir, he will not win the polls.



“The unexpected newcomer will not be too different from that of Peter Obi [of Nigeria], and he is not going to win the presidential elections,” Mr. Ofosu-Dorte told Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Citi TV.



When asked who is likely to win the elections, he stressed that “it is early days yet to predict how the elections will go.”



He also mentioned three key factors he believes will be the determinants of who becomes Ghana’s next president.



“Taxes, power [as in electricity], and the economy will be the factors on which people will vote. You know, people determine who to vote for based on how they feel at a certain point in time.”



Cheddar on Monday, January 15, disclosed that he would run as an independent candidate after several failed attempts to register his party.