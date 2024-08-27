You are here: HomeNews2024 08 27Article 1974065

Politics of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Cheddar’s New Force Movement to launch policy document on Sep. 1

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nana Kwame Bediako Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force, is set to launch a policy document titled "The Twelve Pillars of Economic Freedom: A Visionary Roadmap to Prosperity, Opportunities, and a Brighter Future for All" on September 1, 2024.

Bediako, popularly known as "Cheddar," believes his plan holds the key to transforming Ghana's future.

The document's launch, which follows the recent manifesto releases by the NPP and NDC, will be broadcast across all major media platforms in the country.

Bediako aims to present a bold alternative for the nation's economic progress.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment