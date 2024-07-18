Politics of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Source: GNA

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, an independent presidential aspirant, has announced plans to unveil a billboard featuring "The New Six" individuals behind the New Force Movement.



Currently, billboards show Bediako surrounded by six masked figures whose identities will be gradually revealed. According to him, "The New Six" represent a new generation of young leaders with extensive sectoral knowledge.



Bediako’s vision involves transforming Ghana’s 16 regions into industrial hubs, unlocking mineral and human potential, creating jobs, reducing poverty, and spreading prosperity beyond Accra. He aims for a transformative future where every Ghanaian can dream big and achieve greatness.