Cheddar vows to tackle unemployment and boost Ghana's economy

Politics of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, the leader of the New Force movement, has pledged a vigorous effort to combat Ghana's unemployment crisis and invigorate its economic prospects by tapping into the nation's human and natural wealth.



During the launch of a fundraising campaign for the New Force in Accra on Monday, May 6, 2024, Bediako articulated his firm resolve to harness Ghana's abundant resources to create job opportunities, should his party assume leadership.



He stressed the imperative of effectively leveraging Ghana's resources, citing the example of cocoa transformation as a blueprint for job creation and economic expansion.



"We need to learn from how our cocoa can become chocolate in seven different types and the brown silt of that cocoa will be recycled to do something else. That alone can create five hundred thousand jobs and you can add another 5% to the existing GDP of the economy of this country. And so, the mineral resources of the New Force, we are here to combine the mineral resources and the human resources together and make it internal, localised silt," he said.



Beyond Ghana's borders, Bediako outlined his party's ambition to collaborate with fellow African nations to maximize resource utilization, advocating for a comprehensive approach that integrates human and mineral assets for sustainable development.



In a bid to counteract vote buying and corruption, Bediako championed the importance of public campaign funding. He introduced the Save Ghana Fund, designed to enlist citizen support in reshaping the political landscape and raising governance standards.



Encouraging Ghanaians to invest in leaders committed to the nation's welfare, Bediako underscored the power of responsible voting, urging citizens to reject undue influence and prioritize the nation's interests.



"On this note, you’ve given me the opportunity to tell Ghanaians, that the Save Ghana Fund, is basically for the nation to help us to change the narrative for the first time in history. Help us change the narrative. Your power is your thumb and who you choose to vote for should not be able to connive or instruct you to vote for them based on payments.



"I want you to be an investor of your leader, of your national governance. I want the nation to see that they are responsible for creating leaders,” Bediako stated.