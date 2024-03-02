Chief Imam supports anti-LGBTQ bill – Spokesperson reveals

General News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has expressed excitement over the recent passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Ghana.



Despite criticisms from civil society groups and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) regarding potential violations of basic human rights, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu sees the bill as a step in the right direction.



This was disclosed by the spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu on Newsfile on Joy News.



Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu conveyed the elation within the Muslim community, stating that the Chief Imam is pleased with the bill's passage because it aligns with their values and preserves the sanctity of the family.



He indicated that the Chief Imam cannot support practices that undermine the family system, considering it reprehensible, abominable, and objectionable.



"I can say without any equivocation that the Chief Imam was relatively joyful about the passing of this bill because he has fully been briefed about what we are going through with respect to the evolvement of this LGBTQ+ phenomenon in our country and the attempt to really universalise it and make it something normal and something acceptable."



"And as somebody who is the leader of Muslims in this country, he could not actually give any support to such matter to be allowed," he said



"For us, it is a moral issue, it is something that also goes to the very heart of the protection of the family which in the Muslim understanding of things is the property of God. It is the smallest unit of society into which every single human being is born."



"Any practice that seeks to undermine the survival of the family must truly be condemned. For us, it is reprehensible, abominable, and objectionable. So Chief Imam is so happy," he added.