You are here: HomeNews2024 07 12Article 1959674

General News of Friday, 12 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chief Justice declares July 15-19 as ADR week

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has designated July 15-19, 2024, as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week across Ghana. This marks the second ADR Week of 2024, falling in the second term of the judicial calendar's three ADR terms.

In a statement by Mr. Alex Nartey, National Director of ADR at the Judicial Service, it was announced that the week

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment