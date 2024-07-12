Chief Justice declares July 15-19 as ADR week

General News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has designated July 15-19, 2024, as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week across Ghana. This marks the second ADR Week of 2024, falling in the second term of the judicial calendar's three ADR terms.



Read full articleaims to promote ADR's role in the justice system. The theme for the week is “Building the Pillars of Justice through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).”



The initiative seeks to educate the public on the benefits of ADR and encourage its use for resolving court cases, particularly for the poor and vulnerable. During the week, 138 courts, including 35 Circuit Courts and 103 District Courts, will focus on settling cases through ADR. Judges, magistrates, and ADR officials will conduct courtroom education to enhance public understanding and participation.



The Judicial Service’s Court-Connected ADR program aims to make justice more accessible, affordable, and non-adversarial.