You are here: HomeNews2024 08 02Article 1965740

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 2 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chief Justice dismisses Transport Minister’s petition in land dispute case

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

The Chief Justice of the Republic, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, has dismissed a petition brought by the Minister for Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, seeking the transfer of a land case from the court of Justice William Appiah Twumasi.

The petition, which is now on the case docket of Twumasi J.'s court, was aimed at removing the case from

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment