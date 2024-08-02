Chief Justice dismisses Transport Minister’s petition in land dispute case

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 2 August 2024

The Chief Justice of the Republic, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, has dismissed a petition brought by the Minister for Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, seeking the transfer of a land case from the court of Justice William Appiah Twumasi.



The petition, which is now on the case docket of Twumasi J.'s court, was aimed at removing the case from



his jurisdiction, the Lawplatform reports.



The Minister's petition followed an injunction issued by Justice Twumasi, which barred the Minister, his wife, their grantors, and all other parties involved in the case Solace Doe & Anor. v Godson Yevuyibor & 4 Ors. (Suit No. LD/0346/2020) from dealing with a disputed parcel of land located at Tse Addo.



Despite the Minister's request, Chief Justice Torkornoo ruled that Justice Twumasi will continue to preside over the case.



The case involves an order of joinder, bringing the Minister into the substantive matter.