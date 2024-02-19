Chief Justice urges judicial service staff to instill ethical values for public confidence

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has called on the leadership of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) to focus on instilling ethical values in the work culture of its members, Graphic Online reports.



This, she believes, will enhance public confidence in the judicial arm of government.



Addressing the launch of the 50th-anniversary celebration of JUSAG in Accra, Chief Justice Torkornoo recommended the implementation of operational programs such as symposia, workshops, learning groups, and gaming competitions to foster ethical values within the Judicial Service staff.



"If we in the Judicial Service and judiciary are to boost the confidence of the public in this institution, we must embrace competence, diligence, and integrity as our distinguishing character," urged the Chief Justice.



Describing JUSAG as champions in the justice delivery chain, she emphasised the importance of compliance with every code of conduct, urging the association to actively promote these values within the organisation.



The launch of JUSAG's 50th-anniversary celebration, themed "50 years of championing judicial excellence; embracing integrity, digitalisation, and upholding judicial independence and staff welfare," brought together workers of the Judicial Service, justices of the superior courts, organised labor, and other dignitaries.



The event included the unveiling of the anniversary logo and cloth by the Chief Justice and JUSAG's leadership.



During the celebration, the Chief Justice pledged her commitment to support JUSAG and urged the leadership to conscientise staff to uphold the standards of their work.



She highlighted efforts to improve welfare, including the Quality Assurance Unit's assessment to rationalise caseloads and work burden. The judiciary is also advancing its electronic justice (e-Justice) system through initiatives such as e-filing, e-payment, virtual hearings, and e-library management.



JUSAG President, Samuel Afotey Otu, highlighted the association's achievements in pursuing welfare schemes, representing member interests, and adapting to change. He urged members to embrace integrity, digitalisation, and uphold judicial independence and staff welfare.



Trades Union Congress Secretary General, Dr. Yaw Baah, commended JUSAG and the judiciary for protecting workers' rights and acknowledged the role of the Labour Court in resolving disputes.