Chief Justice urges new magistrates to ensure integrity and independence in justice delivery

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo has underscored the vital role of integrity and independent thinking in the effective administration of justice.



The Chief Justice made this assertion during the inauguration of newly appointed magistrates on Monday, cautioning that without these core values, judges might be susceptible to influence from assertive attorneys.



“As a judge, you are required to always remember the ethical values with which you are supposed to conduct your work, and we speak not only of working in truth or fairness but also working in propriety, working in independence, and working in competence,” she said.



Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah Yeboah echoed the sentiment, advising the new magistrates to be mindful not to overstep their authority.



He emphasized the significance of comprehending and respecting the limits of their powers.