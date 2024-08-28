Chief Justice using General Legal Council to rescue unpopular Egyapa Mercer

Politics of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

The General Legal Council (GLC) and the Chief Justice's Office are reportedly pressuring Blay Nyamekye Armah, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Sekondi, over his use of the title "Lawyer," claiming he is not qualified to practice in Ghana.



The GLC has demanded Armah submit proof of his legal qualifications or face possible prosecution.



This move is seen by some as a tactic to support the incumbent NPP MP, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, whose popularity has waned.



Armah maintains that he studied law in the UK and has never practiced in Ghana.