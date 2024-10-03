You are here: HomeNews2024 10 03Article 1988843

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 3 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanaian Times

Chief Priest of Ngleshie Alata shot dead

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nii Ayitey Konko V Nii Ayitey Konko V

Nii Ayitey Konko V, the Chief Priest of Ngleshie Alata, was shot dead last Friday at Jamestown, Accra, in a chieftaincy dispute.

The Dzaatsese of Ngleshie Alata, Nii Okojaman, described the murder as a devastating loss and revealed that the Chief Priest had faced escalating threats since the death of Oblempong Kojo Ababio V.

Despite multiple complaints to the police and requests for protection, no action was taken.

Nii Okojaman called on the President to ensure justice and urged an investigation into the police’s failure to protect Nii Ayitey Konko before his tragic death.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment