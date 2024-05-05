Chief arrested for alleged acid attack on community members

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A chief has been arrested for allegedly spraying acid on residents.



The incident, which occurred during a gathering on May 3, 2024, aimed to address the ongoing dispute over land boundaries between Achiase and the neighboring town of Daa.



Eyewitnesses recounted a tense atmosphere as the chief presented his proposal for demarcation. However, when community members voiced their opposition, the situation escalated dramatically.



Witnesses claim that Nana Oduro Sanamoah Yeboah, in an unexpected turn of events, retrieved a container of acid from his pocket and indiscriminately sprayed it on the crowd. Chaos ensued as people scrambled to escape the corrosive substance, resulting in injuries to several individuals.



Among the victims, two women sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Dominase Government Hospital for medical attention. Meanwhile, others suffered minor injuries but were treated at the scene. The swift response of emergency services and law enforcement prevented further harm, although the psychological impact of the incident lingered in the community.



In the aftermath of the attack, the authorities moved swiftly to apprehend those responsible for the heinous act. Alongside the chief's arrest, his son, who allegedly supplied the acid, was also taken into custody by the Ahwiaa Divisional Police Command. The legal process commenced as investigations sought to uncover the motives behind the chief's actions and to ensure justice for the victims.



Beyond the immediate repercussions, the incident exacerbated existing tensions between Achiase and Daa, fueling distrust and animosity between the two communities. Many residents of Achiase accused their chief of colluding with external interests, particularly Nana Oppong Frenyam, the Adankrangya Manhene, who purportedly laid claim to land in Daa.



The dispute over land ownership and chieftaincy rights intensified, with some residents threatening to depose the chief for his alleged role in provoking conflict. The specter of instability loomed large as community members grappled with the aftermath of the violent incident and the broader implications for their social cohesion and security.



Calls for intervention grew louder as concerned citizens urged the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene and facilitate a resolution to the longstanding chieftaincy dispute in Daa. They emphasized the need for impartial arbitration to address grievances and restore peace between the embattled communities.



In a statement to OTEC news, a resident highlighted the historical harmony between Achiase and Daa, underscoring the urgent need to prevent further discord and division. The appeal to the Asantehene underscored the community's faith in traditional leadership to uphold justice and promote reconciliation amidst the turmoil.



As investigations continued and tensions simmered, the quest for justice and reconciliation remained paramount, reflecting the resilience and determination of the affected communities to overcome adversity and forge a path towards lasting peace.