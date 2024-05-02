Chief lauds establishment of District Court, commends government

Regional News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: GNA

Baffour Adjei Ekyea Kumbi II, chief of Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region, has lauded the establishment of a new district court at Nkrankwanta, the district.



He commended the government, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, the Chief Justice, Madam Mary Ameyaa, a former Dormaa West District Chief Executive and everybody whose role contributed to the setting up the district court.



Baffour Kumbi II noted the establishment of the district court would greatly help reduce the rising crime wave in the area, and applauded the contractor who executed works on the construction of the courthouse.



The chief gave the commendation at the inauguration of the courthouse and a judge’s bungalow constructed by the District Assembly at Nkrankwanta.



Baffour Kumbi II indicated that the court would further augment the efforts of traditional authorities and opinion leaders in resolving litigations and other civil cases in the area too.



Additionally, the court would facilitate the justice delivery system, he said, and entreated the judiciary to maintain the courthouse.



Baffour Kumbi said the chiefs and people of the area had braced themselves to support the development of the district and hoped that the judicial staff would cherish and adhere to the principle of integrity and maintain the confidence and trust of the people.