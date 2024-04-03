Chief of Akrodie Manhyia urges government to establish healthcare facility for the community

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

The chief of Akrodie Manhyia in the Ahafo Region, Nana Boakye Yiadom, has voiced serious apprehension regarding the limited accessibility to healthcare facilities within the community.



Nana Boakye Yiadom has called upon the government to take action by establishing a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound to cater to the healthcare needs of the residents.



During an interview with Adom News, Nana Boakye Yiadom underscored the significant obstacles confronted by community members, particularly farmers, who are compelled to journey approximately 10 kilometers to Kukuom for medical assistance.



Expressing the pressing nature of the situation, the chief emphasized the imperative need for swift intervention, asserting that the current circumstances inflict undue hardship on the populace.



Nana Boakye Yiadom urged the government to prioritize the establishment of a CHPS compound in Akrodie Manhyia, thereby ensuring the provision of essential healthcare services and prompt resolution of minor health concerns within the community.



In alignment with the chief's concerns, the community's linguist, Nana Yaw Dwomoh, voiced distress over the inadequate infrastructure at the local basic school.



Nana Yaw Dwomoh highlighted the absence of a dedicated KG block, which has compelled school management to accommodate both KG 1 and KG 2 pupils under one roof, leading to various challenges for educators and students alike.



In light of these pressing issues, Nana Yaw Dwomoh urged Asunafo North Member of Parliament, Evans Opoku Bobie, and the Municipal Assembly to swiftly address these concerns, prioritizing the well-being and educational advancement of the community.