Chief of Akyem Akroso denies praising Bawumia during palace visit

Nana Kwabena Ofori II, the Chief of Akyem Akroso in the Eastern Region, has denied claims that he praised Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia during a recent visit to his palace.

Reports circulated on social media suggesting the chief said Ghanaians would suffer if they did not vote for Dr. Bawumia, but Nana Ofori II dismissed these as false.

In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM, he clarified that he never made such statements and urged the public to ignore the fabricated quotes.

He explained that he only listened to Dr. Bawumia's achievements during the visit and encouraged him to share them with the public.

