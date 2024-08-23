Chief of Akyem Tafo reports CRIG to Bawumia over job discrimination against natives

Regional News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Chief of Akyem Tafo, Osabarima Adusei Peasah II, has accused the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) of excluding local youth from employment opportunities, favoring outsiders instead.



He raised these concerns during a visit by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, urging action to address the issue.



The chief also expressed frustration over the slow progress of local road projects, which began in 2020.



CRIG, part of the Ghana Cocoa Board, has been central to agricultural research since its establishment in 1938, but the chief believes it is no longer serving the local community effectively.