Chief of Army Staff commissions accommodation block for soldiers in Volta barracks

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, Chief of The Army Staff, inaugurated a new accommodation block for young soldiers at the 66 Artillery Regiment in Volta Barrack, Volta region.



The initiative aims to reduce the number of soldiers residing outside the barracks, enhancing their living conditions and operational readiness.



In his address at the ceremony, Major General Onwona commended the 66 Artillery Regiment for conceptualizing and executing the project independently.



He praised the leadership of the Regiment, particularly the Commanding Officer (CO), Lt Col ES Appiah, for their initiative, highlighting their sense of purpose and self-help spirit.



Furthermore, Major General Onwona expressed gratitude to Lt Col Jalali Din Ibrahim, the Commander Rear of the 66 Artillery Regiment, for overseeing the project's completion in the absence of the Commanding Officer. He urged the soldiers to maintain the accommodation block effectively to ensure its continued functionality and suitability.



Major General Onwona emphasized the importance of the new building in enhancing the efficient administration of personnel within the Regiment and the Garrison at large. He hoped that it would contribute significantly to the soldiers' operational readiness and emergency response capabilities, given the increased number of personnel now residing in the barracks.



Additionally, Lt Col Jalali Din Ibrahim appealed to the Chief of the Army Staff for assistance in completing ongoing projects in the barracks, emphasizing their importance in supporting the institution's smooth operation. He encouraged the young soldiers to strive for excellence and view the new facility as a symbol of the unit's unwavering support and commitment to their well-being.