Chief of Army Staff warns of terrorism threat, stresses preparedness

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, the Chief of Army Staff, has voiced concerns regarding the looming threat of terrorism in the sub-region, emphasizing the importance of readiness among troops.



During his inaugural visit to the Central Command after assuming office appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Major General Onwona urged the army to undergo comprehensive training to effectively counter potential terrorist attacks. He acknowledged that Ghana is not immune to such threats prevalent in neighboring countries.



Addressing the soldiers, he commended their dedication and sacrifices towards maintaining peace and security, stressing the pivotal role they play in ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election. He called upon commanders to ensure that troops meet expectations and exhibit professionalism, especially during this critical period.



Major General Onwona stated, "We all, therefore, have the responsibility to train and be adequately prepared to respond appropriately promptly to any imminent attack."



Additionally, Major General Onwona paid a courtesy visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who underscored the army's significance in upholding the nation's peace and security, expressing confidence in the Chief of Army Staff for a successful tenure.



Moreover, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona inaugurated a 20-unit, 2-bedroom accommodation facility and a parade square at the Command headquarters, constructed under the leadership of Brigadier General Charles Agyemang Prempeh, aimed at bolstering military welfare and enhancing productivity.