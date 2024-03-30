Chief of Mampong Hemang allocates land for new mental health facility

Health News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Chief of Mampong Hemang, Nana Apau Wiafe Ababio Sawoansah, has designated a portion of land in his community for the establishment of a new mental health facility.



This initiative aims to improve mental healthcare services in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.



Motherhood of Africa, a reputable non-governmental organization focused on maternal and child health, will utilize the allocated land to develop a modern mental health facility in Hemang.



This facility is intended to offer a range of mental health services, including counseling, therapy, psychiatric care, and rehabilitation, to individuals within the region.



Nana Sawoansah's decision to provide land for this purpose highlights his dedication to enhancing healthcare access and addressing mental health challenges within the community. It underscores the importance of local leadership in supporting initiatives that improve mental healthcare infrastructure and services.



The collaboration between the chief and humanitarian organizations like Motherhood of Africa demonstrates the collective effort needed to address mental health issues effectively.



The upcoming mental health facility in Hemang is expected to have a significant impact, providing essential services and support to those grappling with mental health problems.



This proactive step sets a positive example for prioritizing mental healthcare and emphasizes the significance of community engagement in tackling mental health issues.



Oheneyere Ewurasi Antwi Bosiako, the founder of the Motherhood of Africa Foundation, praised the chief's decision to allocate land for the project.



She highlighted the facility's potential to serve the entire region and reduce the number of mentally challenged individuals living on the streets. She also urged community residents to join hands in the fight against mental illness, drug abuse, and other related issues.