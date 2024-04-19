Chief of Naval Staff commissions Ghana Navy Lodge in Takoradi

General News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: GNA

Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), has commissioned the Ghana Navy Lodge and Accommodation blocks for personnel at Beach Road, Takoradi.



The one-storey, christened the Ghana Navy Lodge, and four separate three-bedroom apartments to be used as married and singles quarters for officers, were to ease the accommodation challenges within the Navy.



Rear Admiral Yakubu, speaking at a ceremony to commission the edifice, said the commissioning of the facility was not just a physical addition to their infrastructure but also a significant step forward in their commitment to providing the best facilities for Navy personnel.



He said: “Our Navy stands on the core pillars of loyalty, devotion and excellence, so this new accommodation symbolizes our devotion in ensuring the well-being and comfort of our personnel and their families, who tirelessly serve our national interest.”



The CNS noted that the facility also underscored their collective vision in the Navy’s Agenda 2024 which was to ensure the Ghana Navy’s accommodation challenges were mitigated.



According to him, “The storey building which consists of nine bedrooms ensuite, would be used as a Lodge and would be opened to the public for a modest fee just like the Navy Guest House at Winneba. I will, therefore, entreat all to patronise the facility.



“In addition, there are four three-bedroom houses to accommodate officers and their families.”



Rear Admiral Yakubu gave the assurance that the Navy leadership would continue to take steps to provide more accommodation facilities for personnel, adding, the Headquarters was also trying to acquire another property like this one at Sekondi West Ridge to supplement officers’ accommodation.



“I am confident that through our collective efforts more families will have a befitting abode to provide the peace of mind required to conduct our arduous task of protecting our nation.”



He asked those who would be living in the facility to ensure proper maintenance of the blocks to guarantee their longevity.



Commodore Emmanuel Ayesu Kwafo, Flag Officer Commanding the Western Naval Command, expressed appreciation to the Contractor, Mr Kwasi Amoo Siriboe and his

team as well as all those who played a part in bringing the project to fruition.



