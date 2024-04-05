Chief of Nungua defends marriage of Gborbu Wulomo to minor

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

The chief of Nungua, Odaifio Welentsi III, has come to the defense of the marriage between Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, and a minor, citing biblical references and the traditional requirement for the priest to marry a virgin.



Odaifio Welentsi III justified the union by pointing out the scarcity of virgin girls above the age of 9 years in Nungua, making the case of Naa Ayemoede, a minor, significant in meeting this customary demand.



He asserted that the marriage adheres to biblical principles and upholds the unchanging nature of Nungua and Ga culture.



The Nungua chief highlighted the challenges of finding virgins in modern times, stating that most girls above 15 years are no longer virgins due to sexual experiences.



Critics have denounced the marriage, questioning the justification of marrying a minor and expressing concerns about child rights violations.



Opponents argue that cultural traditions should not be invoked to justify practices that exploit vulnerable individuals, particularly children.



In response to the controversy, the Ghana police service has taken custody of the bride and her parents pending investigations.



Initial reports suggested the girl was 12 years old, but subsequent clarifications state she is 16, still below the legal marriage age of 18 according to Ghana’s constitution.