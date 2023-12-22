Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Opare donates to Kumasi Race Course fire victims

General News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has once again won praise and admiration from the traders at the Kumasi Race Course Market at Bantama in the Ashanti region.



This was after she donated building materials for the reconstruction of over fifty stalls that were struck by fire in the early hours of Monday, December 18, 2023.



The materials included 70 bags of cement, 400 pieces of roofing sheets, 1,000 pieces of wood, 2 trips of sand, and 70 packets of nails.



Osei-Opare, who is tipped to be the running mate to NPP’s Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 presidential elections, has also taken the full costs of the workmanship for the reconstruction project.



Victims’ praises



The fire victims after the presentation of the materials on Thursday, December 21, 2023, heaped praises on the Chief of Staff for coming to their rescue in times of distress.



On behalf of the fire victims, Deaconess Esther Sasu expressed their gratitude to the Chief of Staff for showing motherly love and relieving them of their pains and sorrows.



According to them, all hopes were lost after the stalls were razed down by the fire, and the reconstruction brought hope to them and rekindled their lives.



“Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has always shown motherly love to the traders at the Race Course. She has proven that she can do more and better than men. We are most grateful to her, and we pray that she gets the nod to partner Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win power for NPP,” she stated.



Kaakyire Badu, whose stall was burnt, expressed shock at the decision by Mrs. Osei-Opare to take the full cost of the project, but she quickly reminded herself of previous gestures the Chief of Staff had made for the traders.



She asked for God’s blessings on the Chief of Staff for showing love to them.



“Though I am shocked by the reconstruction of our stalls by Maame Opare Fremah, I am not surprised at all because it’s been her hallmark in helping those in need, especially traders at Race Course and Kumasi Central market,” she said.



The queen mother for Race Course Market, Nana Afia Kyeiwaa, asked the traders to always remember the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare in prayers for God’s protection and guidance to continue to help the needy in the society.



She believed that the Chief of Staff’s love and kindness always shows to the needy make her a person fit to occupy any highest position in Ghana, hence the need to support her in her ambitions.



Previously



Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the first female Chief of Staff in Ghana, has recently donated 15 trips of sand and stones, and 300 bags of cement to solve the perennial muddy patches in the market.



She also bore the full cost of the workmanship.