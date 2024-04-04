Chief of Staff allocates close to GH¢1 million for Bantama Race Course Market reconstruction

Regional News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, has allocated nearly GH¢1 million towards the reconstruction of parts of the Bantama Race Course market that were damaged in a fire on March 11, 2024.



This expenditure includes approximately GH¢800,000 for the procurement of materials such as roofing sheets, cement, galvanized poles, lumber, nails, and iron rods.



Additionally, she provided 50 trucks of sand and 20 trucks of chippings to fill the muddy area and hired excavators and earth-moving machines for the rehabilitation works.



The Chief of Staff's gesture, the third in three months, was in response to a distress call from the market traders' leadership. The clearing of debris and reconstruction work is expected to be completed within a month, supervised by the Engineering and Environmental departments of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).



The project includes rebuilding market stalls, constructing a defense wall against flooding from the Subin River, and leveling the landscape for improved habitation.



Previously, in December, Mrs. Osei-Opare had donated building materials worth about GHC150,000 for the reconstruction of another portion of the market that was also affected by a fire outbreak, impacting 70 traders. In November 2023, she contributed to a proposed facelift project for the Race Course market by donating sand, stones, and cement to address muddy areas.



Nana Afia Kyeiwaa, the Queen mother of the Bantama Race Course market, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, traders, and victims for Mrs. Osei-Opare's swift response in alleviating their plight.



She praised the Chief of Staff for her caring nature towards traders and women, and the traders wished her success in her political career. Nana Afia Kyeiwaa highlighted that the assistance would greatly improve the trading environment for all.