Regional News of Sunday, 28 July 2024

    

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Chiefs and People of Nungua climax Kplejoo festival with sprinkling of Kpokpoi

The Chiefs and people of Nungua have performed traditional rites to kick off their annual Kplejoo festival, a precursor to the Homowo celebrations.

The Oheneasi rites, marked by the sprinkling of Kpokpoi at the Royal Mausoleum, honored ancestors and sought blessings for the coming year.

This year’s peaceful event, led by Paramount Chief Nii Odaifio Welensti and attended by Former Greater Accra Regional Minister Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, saw the resolution of past conflicts.

The festival will conclude with a Thanksgiving service on July 28, 2024.

