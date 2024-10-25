Chiefs in Bolga-East District upset over parliamentary candidate’s posters on DRIP equipment

Politics of Friday, 25 October 2024

Traditional leaders in Bolgatanga-East District expressed dissatisfaction over the placement of parliamentary candidate Mathew Silas Amoah’s posters on District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) machines during their inauguration.



Naba Patrick Asaliya, Chief of Yarigabisi, criticized the act as politicizing the event, stating it could implicate them in party politics.



The District Chief Executive, Albert Agana Akugre, acknowledged the concerns and apologized, assuring that such actions would not happen again.



The DCE explained that the assembly had delayed road work due to a lack of funds but noted that Amoah offered to provide fuel for the machines to start rehabilitation, particularly on the Kulaa Bridge.