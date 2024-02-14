Chiefs invoke curses on President Akufo Addo over new DCE appointment

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Chiefs and traditional leaders in Twifo Hemang, Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region, have invoked curses on President Akufo Addo due to his nomination of Hon. Nana Kwaku Abban as District Chief Executive (DCE).



The traditional leaders allege that the DCE has shown disrespect towards the chiefs in the region, prompting them to call upon the gods to deal harshly with him and anyone who confirms his nomination.



During a press briefing, Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku IV, a spokesperson for the traditional leaders, revealed that Nana Kwaku Abban, previously the presiding member of the assembly, consistently ignored calls from the traditional leaders to address ongoing disputes. As a result, the leaders expressed their inability to work with him as the DCE and urged the president to replace him.



Nana Adwoa Asor II, the Queen mother of the area, emphasised Nana Kwaku Abban's perceived arrogance and poor attitude, asserting that these qualities would have a negative impact on the community if he assumes a leadership position.



Urgently calling on the president to reconsider the nomination, she expressed concerns about the potential consequences on the local populace, particularly the younger generation.



