Chiefs of Klefe Traditional Area offer support to flood victims in North Tongu

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

A delegation comprising chiefs, queens, and elders from Klefe Traditional Area, led by Paramount Chief Togbe Kwaku Dzaga XI, embarked on a goodwill mission to the North Tongu District on Good Friday.



Their objective was to show solidarity and offer relief to victims affected by recent floods in Battor and Mepe. The delegation presented items valued at approximately GH¢40,000, including rice, maize, water, and clothing.



Paramount Chief Togbe Dzaga emphasized that while the floods may have receded, the challenges they left behind persist. He highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by the affected communities, emphasizing the need for continued support from other communities, organizations, and individuals to help them recover and rebuild their lives.



Togbe Dzaga praised the resilience and unity displayed by the flood victims during their difficult times. He encouraged them to maintain this spirit of unity even as they work towards recovery and reconstruction.



Togbe Dzaga's gesture aimed to show solidarity and support for the affected communities in their time of need.



Togbe Patamia Dzekley VII, the Paramount Chief of Battor, expressed gratitude for the donation, describing the kindness from Klefe as heartwarming. He reflected on the challenges faced by the communities, noting that the trauma caused by the floods would take a considerable amount of time to heal.



In Mepe, Togbe Dzaga and his delegation made a similar donation to the Mankrado of the town, Togbe Kosi Nego VI. Togbe Nego thanked the Klefe team for their support, stating that their concern for the flood victims was deeply appreciated.



He also highlighted the need for accountability, suggesting that the Volta River Authority (VRA) should provide tangible explanations for the spillage that contributed to the floods.