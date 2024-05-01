Chieftaincy Ministry refutes claims of Yagbonwura being asked to stand and greet Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has firmly denied allegations suggesting that the Yagbonwura was requested to stand up and greet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Media reports circulating had implied that during an event in Damongo on Saturday, April 27, 2024, the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, was prompted to rise and greet the President.



In response, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, issued a statement calling on the public to dismiss such false information.



He clarified that during the President's visit, the Yagbonwura, as the host of the event, received President Akufo-Addo warmly, debunking any notion of a request for the Yagbonwura to stand up and greet.



Boateng emphasized the importance of respecting authority, including customary practices of Chiefs standing when greeting the President, as part of Ghana's rich cultural heritage.



The Ministry reaffirmed President Akufo-Addo's commitment to preserving Ghanaian cultural values and fostering unity within the nation, clarifying that the tradition of Chiefs standing to greet the President is a symbol of mutual respect, not a means of diminishing traditional leaders' dignity or autonomy.



