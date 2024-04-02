Chieftaincy Ministry to investigate controversial marriage of 63-year-old priest to 12-year-old

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Chieftaincy Ministry has expressed serious concern over the recent marriage between a 63-year-old traditional priest in Nungua, Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, and a 12-year-old girl, Naa Ayemoede.



Minister Stephen Amoah Boateng has pledged to investigate the matter thoroughly to understand the situation and take appropriate action, given that the bride is a minor.



In an interview with JoyNews, Boateng stated that he is conducting further checks through the traditional authority and the Police Command to gather more information about the case.



He emphasized the importance of addressing the issue promptly due to the age of the bride, highlighting the need to reach out to the family of the 12-year-old to ascertain their perspective on the matter.



"It is not clear what is happening there, and I want to get to the bottom of it," Minister Boateng stated, indicating the seriousness with which the ministry is treating the issue.



The controversial marriage has sparked public outcry, with many expressing concern over the welfare and rights of the underage bride, prompting calls for immediate intervention and investigation into the circumstances surrounding the marriage.