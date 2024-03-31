Chieftaincy clash claims four lives in Bono Region

Regional News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

A resurgence of chieftaincy tensions in Sampa, located in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region, on Friday, March 29, 2024, has reportedly resulted in the tragic deaths of four individuals, all males, whose identities remain unknown at present.



Additionally, several individuals, including a 12-year-old boy, have sustained gunshot wounds during the violent altercation and are currently receiving medical treatment at various healthcare facilities in the vicinity. The young boy's condition is said to be critical, necessitating his transfer to the Sunyani Teaching Hospital for urgent care.



When approached for comment, the Jaman North District Chief Executive (DCE), Solomon Owusu, deferred to an impending District Security Council (DISEC) meeting convened to address the escalating situation, refraining from providing further details.



According to reports, the conflict stems from rival claims to the chieftaincy of the Sampa Traditional Area, with two individuals, Nana Samgba Gyafla II and Okogyeama Yaw Saamor-Dua II, each asserting their right to the title.



Allegedly, tensions erupted when representatives of Okogyeama Saamor-Dua II sought to collect cashew royalties from local purchasing companies, coinciding with the cashew season. Simultaneously, agents acting on behalf of Nana Samgba Gyafla II initiated a similar royalty collection effort, sparking a confrontation between the rival factions.



Tragically, the dispute escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the fatal shooting of one member of Okogyeama Saamor-Dua II's collection team. Subsequently, in a retaliatory response, members of the deceased individual's group mobilized to avenge his death, exacerbating the already volatile situation.