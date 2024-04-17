Child rights advocate calls for Juvenile Justice Act reform

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Susan Sabaa, Executive Director of the Child Research and Resource Centre, has highlighted deficiencies in Ghana's Juvenile Justice Act 2003 (Act 653) and urged for reforms to enhance the protection of juvenile offenders' rights and facilitate their reintegration into society.



Speaking at the "Thriving Child Seminar Series" organized by Compassion International Ghana (CIGH), she emphasized the need for comprehensive reforms to ensure the welfare and protection of ex-offenders, according to Graphic Online reports.



Sabaa pointed out various gaps in the law, particularly in sections concerning the rights of juveniles, arrest and caution procedures, juvenile court operations, and correctional centers.



She stressed the importance of expanding the rights section to encompass not just arrest but also the treatment and care of children throughout the judicial process.



In addition to legal reforms, Sabaa called for greater psychosocial support for juvenile offenders to aid their successful reintegration into society.



She expressed concern over the lack of formal transitional programs in correctional centers, highlighting the need for holistic support systems to prevent recidivism and promote social cohesion.



Sabaa also noted that the ongoing review of the Juvenile Justice Act, pending cabinet approval, holds promise for delivering justice to children while upholding their rights.



She highlighted the need for alignment between the Juvenile Justice Act and the Family Welfare Policy to ensure a robust legal framework for protecting children's rights.



Kobina Yeboah Okyere, National Director of CIGH, emphasized the organization's commitment to collaborating with other stakeholders to address the gaps in the juvenile justice system.



He underscored the importance of early intervention and prevention strategies to keep children from engaging in criminal activities, emphasizing the role of organizations like CIGH in supporting reforms and promoting child welfare.