China and Ghana elevate relations to strategic partnership at FOCAC Summit

On September 5, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).



They announced the upgrading of China-Ghana relations to a strategic partnership.



Xi highlighted the 64-year-long friendship between the two nations and pledged continued cooperation in sectors like agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.



Akufo-Addo expressed Ghana's appreciation for China's support and emphasized expanding collaboration in areas such as electricity and new energy.



Both leaders committed to implementing key outcomes from the FOCAC Summit.