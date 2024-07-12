China hits back at Nato over Russia accusations

General News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: BBC

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has rebutted NATO's accusations that Beijing supports Russia in its war on Ukraine.



During a call with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, Wang condemned NATO's claims as "groundless" and warned against inciting confrontation.



NATO leaders had accused China of being a "decisive enabler" of Russia through extensive support for its defense sector and called for an end to all material and political support to Russia.



Wang insisted China is a force for peace and stability and criticized NATO for promoting confrontation. Beijing, which maintains a neutral stance on the war, has denied aiding Russia and accused the West of escalating the conflict by arming Ukraine.