China holds military drills around Taiwan as 'strong punishment'

General News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: BBC

China has launched two days of military exercises around Taiwan as a "strong punishment" for what it calls "separatist acts" by the island.



The drills, which began after President William Lai's inauguration, have been condemned by Taiwan as "irrational provocations." Taiwan's defense ministry deployed forces to defend its sovereignty.



The exercises, simulating a full-scale attack for the first time, targeted Taiwan and its outlying islands, including areas east of the island.



China aims to show its ability to strike and encircle Taiwan, warning of its military capability. Beijing insists the drills safeguard national sovereignty, while Taiwan maintains its stance on peace.