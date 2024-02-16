Chinese inmate escape: 2 prison wardens handed over to the police

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Two prison officials are being investigated by the police in connection with the escape of a Chinese inmate from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



The Prisons Administration interdicted the wardens to allow for investigations to be carried out. The inmate, Wang Xiao, was under the supervision of the two wardens during a dental check at the hospital when he escaped.



The Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Prisons Service, Superintendent of Prisons Adamu Latif Abdul, revealed this to the Ghanaian Times.



He added that the wardens have been handed over to the police for criminal investigations. Supt Abdul Latif stated that the inmate was scheduled to attend the hospital and be escorted by the guards, according to Prisons Service records.



An inmate from China who was serving time at Nsawam Medium Prisons in the Eastern Region has reportedly escaped from the medical facility at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. Xiao, who had been sentenced to a year in prison at Nsawam for theft, had fallen ill and required dental services at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.