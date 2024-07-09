Chinese national arrested for illegal mining in Bibiani Forest Reserve

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Bibiani Forest District staff of the Forest Services Division (FSD) and the Forestry Commission's Rapid Response Team have arrested a Chinese national, Lin Chil, for illegal mining activities.



The operation, which took place at dawn on Friday, July 5, 2024, also resulted in the immobilization of two excavators owned by Lin Chil.



According to a statement from the



Read full articleCorporate Affairs and Media Relations office of the Forestry Commission, the swoop occurred in the Anhwiaso East Forest Reserve in the Western North Region. Lin Chil has been handed over to the Bibiani Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.



The statement noted that approximately 20 other illegal miners escaped during the operation. The team also discovered another excavator but could not access it due to surrounding excavation pits.



The Forestry Commission based the operation on intelligence indicating illegal mining activities guarded by heavily armed men, including ex-military officer Daniel Antwi.



The Commission has called for an investigation into the conduct of military officers allegedly threatening FSD staff and urged the Attorney General's Department to expedite the prosecution of previously arrested illegal miners, including the Chief of Manse.