Chinese national escapes Nsawam prison while receiving medical care at Korle Bu Hospital

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A Chinese national inmate escaped from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra while receiving medical care on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



The inmate, whose name is Wang Xiao, is serving a one-year jail term at the Nsawam Prison for stealing.



Xiao allegedly faked illness and required to be taken to the hospital outside the prison walls for medical care.



He was escorted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, but during the medical care, he managed to escape from the prison officers who had escorted him there.



The Prison Service confirmed the incident.



Xiao was arrested in Tema, found guilty of stealing during a court trial, and was sentenced to one year in prison, which he was serving at the Nsawam Prison.



Superintendent Abdul Latif Adamu, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service, in an interview on Citi FM stated that they are putting in great efforts to recapture the Chinese prisoner who managed to escape from Nsawam Prison.



Meanwhile, the prison officer assigned to accompany him has been interdicted by the service pending an investigation into the incident.