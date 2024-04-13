Chris Arthur wins NPP primary in Agona West, defeats incumbent MP

Politics of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chris Arthur has emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primary held in the Agona West Constituency of the Central Region on April 13. Arthur secured 240 votes, edging out his closest competitor, Ben Yamoah, who garnered 221 votes.



Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Cynthia Morrison, received 152 votes, resulting in her loss of the opportunity to represent the people of Agona West Constituency in Parliament.



The full results of the primary show a closely contested race, with Eng Yawson Otoo polling 169 votes and Joseph Afankwa receiving 155 votes.



The primary in Agona West Constituency was delayed due to an injunction filed by Joseph Afankwa, who was initially disqualified from participating in the party's nationwide primary held in January.



After a legal battle lasting three to four months, the party scheduled April 13 for the primary, allowing Afankwa to take part in the contest.



Approximately 900 delegates participated in the primary, which was conducted peacefully and smoothly. While there were initial challenges with some delegates not finding their names in the album, these issues were resolved promptly.



As the newly elected parliamentary candidate for the NPP in Agona West, Arthur is now tasked with uniting the party and garnering support for his candidacy in the general elections.