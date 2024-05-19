Christian Council elects new Vice Chairman

General News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: GNA

The Christian Council of Ghana has elected Reverend Enoch Thompson, Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, as its new Vice Chairman.



This was during the Council’s Annual General Meeting.



Rev. Thompson succeeded Bishop Justice K. A Lawson for a two-year term.



Meanwhile, Reverend Dr. Hilliard Della Dogbe of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church was re-elected as Chairman of the Council.



In his acceptance address, Reverend Thompson expressed gratitude to the council members for their trust in him.



He urged members to support his tenure and emphasized the need for collective prayer and financial support for the Council’s work.