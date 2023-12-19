Christians urged to avoid forming ungodly alliances

General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: GNA

Pastor Enoch Obeng-Quainoo, the Associate Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church-Ghana, Glory and Power Centre at Kweikuma, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, has called on Christians to avoid engaging themselves in associations which were ungodly.



He gave the advice in a sermon on the theme: “Avoiding ungodly alliance”, quoting from 2 Chronicles 18: 1-34 and 2 Kings 11:1.



He admonished believers to seek the face of God first before getting involved in any kind of relationship, be it friendship or relationships meant for marriages.



Pastor Obeng-Quainoo said: “Some alliances are death pits in disguise, so we must beware of the devil’s scheme and refrain from any ungodly connections”.



He urged Christians to always hold unto God through renewed faith and not forsake the assembly of the saints, as that was the only means to get saved in times of troubles.



“As believers, we must be careful of the connections we seek, and who and what we copy, while staying focused on the word of God during our trying times”, he added.



Pastor Obeng-Quainoo, therefore, called on the clergymen to intensify the spread of the gospel to help get their members rooted in the teachings of God for their salvation.